Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss further expanding military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday received a delegation led by Saudi Arabia Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry. Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are based on friendship and brotherhood, the Minister emphasized that our country's leadership pays special attention to the development of these ties and always keeps them in the spotlight.General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili thanked for hospitality and expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. The guest emphasized the exceptional role of such visits in terms of expanding military relations.At the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres were discussed and a detailed exchange of views on regional security issues was held.During the official welcoming ceremony held in the General Staff, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with protocol.First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.During the meeting held at the General Staff, the parties expressed confidence that the cooperation based on mutual trust and support will further develop, as well as highlighted the significance of exchanging experience between the countries.The meeting discussed further expansion of military cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.Following the meeting, the guests were briefed on the reforms implemented in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev. They were also informed about the innovations in the Azerbaijan Army, the Patriotic War that ended with the Azerbaijan Army's glorious victory, and other successful operations.Representatives of the Saudi Armed Forces were also provided with detailed information about the control points, and their questions were answered.

News.Az