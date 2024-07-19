Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia enjoy wide potential for demining cooperation – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia enjoy wide potential for demining cooperation, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Riyadh Shahin Abdullayev said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the Azerbaijani ambassador highlighted Armenia’s mine terror committed in the occupied territories over 30 years, and the ongoing demining operations in the Karabakh region. He underscored the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre’s support for demining activities in the different regions of the world. The diplomat expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided to Azerbaijan.Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah emphasized that there was a wide potential for cooperation with the friendly country Azerbaijan in the field of demining, as well as in various humanitarian areas. The advisor also expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to implement the new joint projects.

News.Az