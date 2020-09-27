Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says Armenia suffering numerous military losses

The Armenian side is suffering numerous losses, said Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Trend reports.

Eyvazov was commenting on the developments of Armenia's recent military provocation against Azerbaijan.

“Military equipment, anti-aircraft artillery systems of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed,” he said.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces have full advantage over the Armenian armed forces at the front,” Eyvazov added.


