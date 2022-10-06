Azerbaijan says Armenia tries to conceal its provocative acts by spreading disinformation

The information spread on October 5 that the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly subjected to fire the positions of the Armenian armed forces by the use of mortars and large-caliber weapons is another disinformation of the opposing side, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Yesterday, during the evening, the Armenian side from combat positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the opposing positions of the Azerbaijan Army," the ministry said.

"We declare that the Azerbaijan Army Units take retaliatory measures only against provocations committed by the Armenian side," noted the ministry.

The ministry stated that the responsibility for the next escalation of the situation entirely falls on the Armenian military-political leadership.

News.Az