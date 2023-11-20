Azerbaijan says Armenian armed forces train civilians on drone use for military purposes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces conducted drills for civilians on the use of drones for military purposes, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint briefing held by the foreign and defense ministries for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, the spokesman pointed out that after the 44-day war, more than 10,000 anti-personnel and more than 3,000 anti-tank landmines were detected in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Until the anti-terrorist activities conducted on September 19, weapons continued to be transported to these areas by illegal means. Moreover, the Armenian Armed Forces conducted drone drills for civilians so that they could use these drones to attack Azerbaijan's military and civilian infrastructure,” he added.

News.Az