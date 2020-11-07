Azerbaijan says Armenia’s special forces and reconnaissance units severely damaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the fighting at the front, the military personnel of the 022nd special forces military unit of the Armenian armed forces were surrounded and destroyed by Azerbaijani Army units, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

In order to strengthen the Armenian special forces, who suffered heavy losses in military personnel from the beginning of combat operations to the present day, local residents and volunteers also joined them recently. Despite this, the special forces, who suffered heavy losses during the last battle, were forced to retreat from their positions.

According to the information received, the 178th independent reconnaissance battalion deployed to the occupied Azerbaijani territories from Armenia, also lost half of its military personnel killed and wounded during the combat action.

News.Az