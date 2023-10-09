Azerbaijan says evacuation of nationals from Israel ‘not on agenda yet’

Azerbaijan says evacuation of nationals from Israel ‘not on agenda yet’

Azerbaijan says evacuation of nationals from Israel ‘not on agenda yet’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Israel is not yet on the agenda, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Report, News.Az informs.

There are not many people who want to leave Israel and who have applied for this, Hajizada said.

“They fly to Azerbaijan on regular flights. That is, there is no need for evacuation yet,” the spokesman clarified.

Meanwhile, Hajizada underlined that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel had not received information about the injury of Azerbaijani citizens.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel operates uninterruptedly, the diplomat said, underlining that currently in Tel Aviv people do not take to the streets.

“The embassy is constantly in contact with our citizens. The work process continues,” Hajizada added.

News.Az