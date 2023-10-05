Azerbaijan says France's neocolonial ambitions doomed to failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's neocolonial ambitions are doomed to failure, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The ministry stressed that Azerbaijan welcomes the speech of Ella Tokoraga, a board member of the Baku Initiative Group from French Polynesia, at a meeting of the UN Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee), in which she criticized France's colonial policies.

“We support Ella Tokoraga’s speech, in which she expressed gratitude to the Non-Aligned Movement for defending the struggle of French Polynesia against colonialism, and called for opposing the policies of colonialism and the injustice of the French government towards the people of French Polynesia,” it noted.

The ministry emphasized that France, as one of the countries that still continues neo-colonialism without attaching any importance to human rights as part of its colonial policies, today falsely calls itself a defender of human rights and international law, which is a clear example of its hypocrisy. “France's unfounded claims and neocolonial ambitions are doomed to failure,” said the ministry.

“Instead of taking responsibility for its colonial past, bloody crimes and acts of genocide, and learning from history, France supports Armenian separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, tries to impose its neo-colonialist experience in the South Caucasus region, and introduce geopolitical competition and colonial policies here, based on ‘Orientalism’, which is dangerous and unacceptable.

Azerbaijan, as a country promoting peace, has always supported the fight against colonialism and, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has taken a principled position in the fight against new colonial and neo-colonial practices. Azerbaijan will continue to maintain an uncompromising attitude towards colonialism,” the ministry added.

News.Az