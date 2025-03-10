Azerbaijan scales up non-oil exports in early 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-February 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grew by 6.6% year-on-year, totaling $485 million, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The country's food exports saw a notable rise of 12.3%, totaling $153.9 million.

Agricultural exports grew by 9.5% to $119.7 million, while agro-industrial exports surged by 17.7% to $43 million. Overall, combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports climbed by 11.6%, reaching $162.8 million.

Additionally, several key export sectors experienced substantial growth during the reporting period, News.Az reports, citing the Center.

The export value of ferrous metals and related products surged by 66.9%, sugar and confectionery products by 47%, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 39.2%, chemical industry products by 30%, and tea by 21.3%. Aluminum and its products also saw a modest increase of 2.8%.

News.Az