Azerbaijan SEC announces results of entrance exams
- 03 May 2017 18:06
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 121363
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-sec-announces-results-of-entrance-exams Copied
The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the entrance exams to Azerbaijan’s universities held on April 30 on 2nd and 3rd sp
The Center told APA that the results and graphical description of answer sheet are available on its website.
The applicants can learn their results by visiting the State Examination Center (SEC) website or by sending their code to 7727 via Azercell MNO.
News.Az