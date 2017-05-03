Azerbaijan SEC announces results of entrance exams

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the entrance exams to Azerbaijan’s universities held on April 30 on 2nd and 3rd sp

The Center told APA that the results and graphical description of answer sheet are available on its website.

The applicants can learn their results by visiting the State Examination Center (SEC) website or by sending their code to 7727 via Azercell MNO.

