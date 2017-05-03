Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan SEC announces results of entrance exams

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan SEC announces results of entrance exams

The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan has announced the results of the entrance exams to Azerbaijan’s universities held on April 30 on 2nd and 3rd sp

The Center told APA that the results and graphical description of answer sheet are available on its website.

The applicants can learn their results by visiting the State Examination Center (SEC) website or by sending their code to 7727 via Azercell MNO.

News.Az
 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      