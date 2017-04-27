Azerbaijan SEC to hold first university entrance exams on April 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) of Azerbaijan will hold university entrance exams on the 2nd and 3rd specialties on April 30 for the 2017/2018 academic year.

The exams will be held in a total of 66 buildings in 11 cities of the republic, including Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shaki, Barda, Goychay, Shirvan, Lankaran and Khachmaz, SEC press service told APA.



237 supervisors and 2,637 teachers will be involved in the examination process.



In order to ensure safety in the examination centers, the day before the exams employees of the Special State Security Service will conduct final inspection and seal off the exam halls, entrance and exit doors.



As many as 35,433 applicants are expected to attend the exams. Of them, 177 are foreign nationals. The oldest applicant was born in 1961, the youngest one in 2002.



The exams will start at 11:00am and last for 3 hours.

News.Az

