Azerbaijan sees 1.2% growth in economy

In January-April 2018, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 22,969,000,000, up 1.2% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

The value added increased by 2.9% in the non-oil sector, by 1.5% in oil and gas sector.

At the same time, value added increased by 7.8% in information and communication, 9.5% in transport and storehouse, 7.3% in tourist accommodation and catering, 3.5% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.5% in each of industry and trade and repair of transport facilities and 1.3% in other spheres, declined b 10.4% in construction.

Per head GDP amounted to AZN 2,346.0.

