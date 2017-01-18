Azerbaijan sees 3.8% decline in economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2016, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 59,987,700,000, down 3.8% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

The decline is caused by 27.6% decrease in production of construction products compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the value added products rose in 4.5% in information and communication, 2.6% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 1.5% in trade and repair of transport facilities, 0.4% in industry, 0.1% in tourist accommodation and catering.

The value added made up AZN 22,434,500,000 in industry, AZN 6,152,200,000 in trade and repair of transport facilities, AZN 6,004,400,000 in construction, AZN 4,102,400,000 in transport and storehouse, AZN 3,369,600,000 in agriculture, forestry and fishery, AZN 1,436,300,000 in tourist accommodation and catering and AZN 1,060,200,000 in information and communication and AZN 10,836,900,000 in other spheres.

Net taxes to product and import made up AZN 4,591,200,000. GDP per capita amounted to AZN 6,223.8.

