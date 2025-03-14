Azerbaijan sees 4.1% GDP growth in 2024, driven by non-petroleum sector expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced that the country's GDP reached 126.3 billion manats in 2024, reflecting a 4.1% growth compared to the previous year.

“In 2024, GDP grew by 0.3 and 6.2 percent in the petroleum and non-petroleum industries respectively. The non-petroleum industry increased by 7.3 percent. GDP per capita rose by 3.6 percent, reaching 12.4 thousand manats,” Asadov said in his remarks concerning the Cabinet’s 2024 report at a parliamentary session on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The premier pointed out that last year, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reached approximately 47.4 billion US dollars, with a trade surplus of 5.3 billion dollars.

“Non-oil exports exceeded 3.3 billion dollars,” he added.

