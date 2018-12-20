Azerbaijan sees rise in number of arriving tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-November 2018, over 2.633 million foreigners or stateless persons from 195 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, which is 6.1 percent more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Russia accounted for the 31.1 percent of the arrivals, Georgia - 20.9 percent, Turkey - 10.1 percent, Iran - 8.6 percent, the UAE - 3.1 percent, Saudi Arabia - 2.7 percent, Iraq - 2.4 percent, Ukraine - 2 percent, Israel - 1.5 percent, the rest of the world - 17.5 percent and the stateless persons accounted for 0.1 percent.

Among those who visited Azerbaijan during the reported period, men accounted for 65.7, while women accounted for only 34.3 percent

Some 7.1 percent of foreigners and stateless persons, who visited Azerbaijan in January-November, arrived in January, 6.4 percent in February, 10.5 in March, 8.3 in April, 7.9 in May, 10.2 in June , 12.5 - in July, 12.2 - in August, 8.8 - in September, 8 percent - in October and 8.1 - in November.

During the reported period, the greatest increase among those who arrived in Azerbaijan was observed among the citizens of the Gulf countries (except the UAE and Iran).

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of Saudi citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan increased by 2.2 times, Bahraini citizens - 2.1 times, Kuwaiti citizens - 1.9 times, Qataris - 1.6 times, Iraqis - 10.4 percent and Omani citizens by 8.5 percent.

The number of Iranian and Emirati tourists decreased by 33.4 and 6.5 percent, respectively.

Almost every fifth tourist, who arrived in Azerbaijan from the Gulf region, was a citizen of these countries.

As for the tourists from the EU states, during the reported period, their number increased by 7.1 percent and reached 106,500 people, while the number of the tourists from the CIS countries went up by 4.3 percent, reaching 971,300 people.

Of the total number of foreign citizens and stateless persons, 57.1 percent arrived using rail and road transport, 41.9 percent chose traveling by air and only 1 percent opted for the water transport.

