Azerbaijan sends additional fire-fighting vehicles and personnel to Georgia

Forest fires broke out on Georgian territory on August 20.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations sent 11 fire engines and other pieces of equipment, as well as additional firefighters to help Georgia in efforts to put out the ongoing forest fires in this country, AzVision.az reported.

A special headquarters has been set up that unites authorities from all relevant state agencies to draw up strategies for handling the fire. Windy weather and high temperature make it difficult for firefighters to handle the blaze.

Earlier, under the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a helicopter to Georgia to aid in extinguishing the forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and other officials expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani president for the help rendered.

