Azerbaijan sends amphibious aircraft BE-200CS to Turkey (PHOTO)

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the BE-200CS amphibious aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to Turkey.

Also, in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, the third group of fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will leave for brotherly Turkey at 10:00 to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread to a wider territory.

An additional 40 pieces of firefighting equipment and 150 firefighters will be sent to Turkey.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the first group of 100 employees of the firefighting forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to Turkey on July 30, and the second group (1 helicopter, 53 fire engine and special rescue equipment, 1 ambulance, 220 firefighters and rescuers) - on July 31.

