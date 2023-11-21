Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the order of President Ilham Aliyev, dated 17 July 2023, Azerbaijan has sent the second batch of humanitarian aid, consisting of electrical equipment, to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

The humanitarian aid includes more than 900 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 18 transformers and a set of transformer points.

A truck convoy of 23 trucks carrying aid supplied by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan left the territory of the Sumgayit Technology Park today. According to the presidential order, it is planned to send the next batches of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people, the total cost of which is 7.6 million USD in the near future.

It should be noted that the first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on October 30.

News.Az