Azerbaijan sends another shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine today, consisting of essential electrical equipment.

The shipment was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 5, 2025, one million dollars in manat equivalent has been allocated for this purpose and the first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on February 7.

Alasgar Hasanov, a department head at the Ministry of Energy, informed journalists that the shipment includes electrical cables, wires, and transformers. He said this supply, requested by Ukraine, aims to help restore stable electricity to areas affected by the war.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid that Ukraine very much needed for the recovery of the country’s energy system. “We very much appreciate it and will never forget the support from Azerbaijan. Now, we are working together with our Azerbaijani partners and friends on a new project in Irpin, which will be supported by the Azerbaijani side. Now, we expect that this year we will start that project. It will include art school and sports school for children, as well as some other social infrastructure facilities in Irpin, which is now the sister city of Lachin. The Mayor of Irpin visited Azerbaijan last year and we hope that we will build deep interregional cooperation between some regions of Azerbaijan and Ukraine,” the diplomat noted.

The total value of Azerbaijan's reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has now surpassed $40 million. By 2025, nearly 134 transformers and transformer substations, around 70 generators, and over 3.4 million meters of cables and wires have been sent to Ukraine.

News.Az