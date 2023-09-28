Azerbaijan sends another vehicle with 32 tons of gasoline to Garabagh’s Armenian residents: Presidential Administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urgent measures are continuing to resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and meet the needs of Armenians living there, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Another vehicle with 32 tons of gasoline has been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road on September 27, to satisfy the needs of kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services for combustive and lubricating materials, the statement reads.

News.Az