Azerbaijan sends diplomatic note to Eritrea over seized ships, crews

Azerbaijan has sent a diplomatic note to Eritrea concerning the seizure of three ships and their crews, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that it provided legal justification for the vessels' entry into Eritrean territorial waters, asserting that it did not violate international law, News.Az reports, citing local media. The note was delivered through Azerbaijan's embassies in Ethiopia and Russia, urging necessary actions to resolve the issue.In addition, meetings were held at the Eritrean Foreign Ministry and at its embassies in Türkiye and Moscow to address the situation.

