Azerbaijan sent another humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan sent another humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another humanitarian aid was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, News.az reports.

Humanitarian aid was sent from Heydar Aliyev International Airport today.

Note that the humanitarian aid was sent by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the request by Ukraine.

News.Az