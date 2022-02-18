Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Serbia abolish visa regime

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an Order to abolish the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Serbia, News.Az reports. 

Under the document, the agreement, signed on October 11, 2021 in Belgrade, on the exemption from entry visa requirements for ordinary passport holders between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Republic of Serbia was approved.


News.Az 

