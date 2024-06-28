Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss combat training of Land Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the bilateral cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, military experts held a meeting on "Combat training of the Land Forces and lessons learned."

The meeting was hosted at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.The Serbian guests were informed about the organization of combat training and other activities in the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army.The officials and experts from both countries presented briefings on combat training of the Land Forces. The sides held extensive discussions and answered questions of common interest.

