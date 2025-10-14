Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strengthening military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Serbian defense officials discussed ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

At a meeting held in Baku as part of the bilateral military cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijani and Serbian defense ministries, the sides emphasized that the agreement, bilateral cooperation plans, and ongoing discussions on strengthening the strategic partnership play a crucial role in advancing defense ties between the two countries, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The parties noted that mutual visits and meetings make a significant contribution to enhancing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia. They highlighted that numerous events and training exercises have been conducted within the framework of the bilateral military cooperation plan.

The officials also underlined that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia exemplify effective defense diplomacy and contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The meeting continued with briefings on “Planning of Operations,” followed by extensive discussions and the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest. The Serbian delegation was also provided with detailed information on the formation of the modern Azerbaijani army, the reforms implemented, the structure and branches of the armed forces, military educational institutions, combat training organization, and other areas of activity.

News.Az