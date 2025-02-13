Azerbaijan set to assume OIC chairmanship next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to assume the chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2026.

The transition will take place during the 16th Islamic Summit of the OIC, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan News.Az reports, citing local media.

This was confirmed on May 4, 2024, during the 15th Islamic Summit of the OIC in the Republic of Gambia.

