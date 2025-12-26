Azerbaijan set to ban e-cigarettes from April 2026

This is reflected in a draft amendment to the "Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," discussed in its second reading at parliament on Thursday, News.Az report, citing local media.

In the bill’s first reading at a parliamentary session, the effective date was initially set for February 1, 2026. The draft classifies nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes as tobacco products.

Electronic cigarettes are defined as devices intended for inhalation into the human body, with or without cartridges or bottles, containing either nicotine or nicotine-free vapor. This definition excludes food products, tobacco products, medicines, and medical devices. Devices can be reusable or refillable with single-use cartridges.

Heated tobacco products are explicitly excluded from the electronic cigarette category. These products, made from tobacco or tobacco blends with non-tobacco components, produce a nicotine-containing aerosol for inhalation during heating without combustion or smoke formation.

The clarified definitions and new terms in the draft law aim to ensure precise legal classification and differentiation between tobacco products, including heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.