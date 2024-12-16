Azerbaijan set to boost defense, national security spending

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to raise defense and national security spending in its 2025 state budget to over $8.8 billion manats ($5.02 billion), the country’s Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov, announced on Monday.

The minister made the announcement during discussions on the draft law on "State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025" in the country’s parliament, News.Az reports.He also highlighted that several public legal entities in Azerbaijan are encouraged to cover their expenses from their own revenues, mobilizing additional income sources rather than relying on state budget funds.

