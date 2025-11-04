Azerbaijan set to host 2026 European Karate Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been officially selected to host the European Karate Championships in September 2026, Namig Novruzov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, announced at a press conference.

The decision was made during the congress of the European Deaf Sports Organization in August 2025, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Novruzov highlighted the significance of the event, stating that it will represent a historic milestone in advancing the Deaflympics movement in Azerbaijan.

News.Az