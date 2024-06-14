Azerbaijan set to open new schools in liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

New schools are planned to be commissioned in liberated Azerbaijani territories, the country’s minister of science and education announced on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Emin Amrullayev said new schools will be built in Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Jabrayil, Kalbajar districts, Malibeyli village and Karkijahan settlement, News.Az reports.The minister noted that more than 20 schools are under construction in Azerbaijan’s liberated areas.

News.Az