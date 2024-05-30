Azerbaijan set to reconstruct several towns, villages in liberated areas by end of 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to reconstruct 3 towns, 5 settlements and 24 villages in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts by the end of 2026.

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of Azerbaijan’s President in the above-mentioned districts, announced this at the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action on the theme "Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future," held in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.He noted that Azerbaijan is rapidly carrying out the construction and restoration work in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur districts.“Our main task includes the reconstruction of 3 cities, 5 towns, and 24 villages in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026,” Hajiyev said.He said that these initiatives are based on the principles of modern urban planning that prioritize sustainability, inclusiveness, and safety.“One of the major challenges during the reconstruction is mine clearance and security. These areas were heavily contaminated with mines during nearly 30 years of occupation, making them some of the most affected areas,” the president’s special representative added.

