Azerbaijan sets up State Control Service for Water Use and Protection

A State Control Service for Water Use and Protection has been established under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on a number of measures to ensure the activities of the State Water Resources Agency.

The "Regulation on the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan" and the "Structure of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan" have been approved following the decree.

The State Control Service for Water Use and Protection has been established within the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan, based on the Management of Hydrogeological and Reclamation Service and Control of the Use and Protection of Water of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC.

News.Az