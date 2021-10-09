Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,119 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

A total of 491,147 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, 471,980 recovered, and 6,654 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases totals 12,513.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan conducted 11,679 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total to 4,944,352.

