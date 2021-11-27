Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has revealed 1,617 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,979 people recovered from the infection, and 22 patients died over the past day.

Overall, the country has reported 584,121 cases of infection, 549,333 recoveries, and 7,789 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 26,999 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 5,509,701 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 11,982 today.

News.Az