Azerbaijan showcases crafts at Oman forum

Azerbaijan has taken part in the First International Forum dedicated to creative handicraft industries, held in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, with a national exhibition stand highlighting the country’s traditional arts.

The forum brought together representatives of institutions and organizations from Oman and various other countries engaged in the creative and handicraft industries. The event served as a platform for cultural exchange, cooperation, and promotion of traditional craftsmanship on an international stage, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

As part of the forum, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Oman, Rashad Ismayilov, Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Seyid Ibrahim bin Said al-Busaidi, and the Chairwoman of Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Halima bint Rashid al-Zariyah, visited Azerbaijan’s national stand.

Guests were introduced to unique examples of Azerbaijani traditional crafts displayed by local artisans. These included Sheki’s renowned shebeke stained-glass artistry, takaldouz embroidery, and felt-making traditions — all representing centuries-old craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

The participation reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to promote its cultural identity, support local artisans, and position traditional handicrafts as part of the country’s tourism and creative economy development.

By showcasing national arts at international forums, Azerbaijan continues to expand cultural dialogue and strengthen its presence in the global creative industries community.

