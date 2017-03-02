Azerbaijan simplifying visa procedures in connection with F1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the simplification of visa procedures for stateless persons and foreigners in connection with the organizing and holding of the Formula One Grand Prix race 2017.

Stateless persons and foreigners who present any of the documents mentioned in the order will be able to obtain their visa from the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department’s units at Azerbaijan’s international airports from May 15 to July 15, 2017, APA reported.

Any of the following documents is required in order to obtain a visa:

- a document confirming accreditation in line with rules of the Formula One Management Limited and International Automobile Federation, which are the international organizers of Formula-1

- a card confirming accreditation at Baku City Circuit

News.Az

