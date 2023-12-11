Azerbaijan, Slovakia hail bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Juraj Blanár as part his working visit to Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium, to attend the Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Slovak Minister on his recent appointment and wished him success in his activities.

The sides hailed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia that marked 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, noting that these relations are developing in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. They said that the current political dialogue, reciprocal visits and contacts between the two countries, manifested by diplomatic representation, had made an important contribution to the development of the relations.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the fields of economy, trade, energy security, culture, tourism, education, transport, as well as regional and international security elements.

The sides highly appreciated the intention of Slovak companies to participate in joint investment, restoration and construction projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur Economic regions.

Noting that the massive contamination of the liberated territories with mines and other explosives is the major problem that hinders the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works and the safe return of the internally displaced persons to their homes, FM Bayramov noted with satisfaction the Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation in combating mine problem.

The minister provided detailed information about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts towards the normalization of relations with Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

News.Az