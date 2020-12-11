Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan soon to activate SMS-permit system amid coronavirus-related quarantine

The ‘System for Receiving and Monitoring SMS Permits’ has been activated in Azerbaijan.

By a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, 2020, to 00:00 on January 18, 2021, the current quarantine regime will be tightened.

During this period, in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and in the territory of Absheron region, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (excluding villages and towns), the restrictions for citizens to leave their house will be in force.


