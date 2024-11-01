Azerbaijan, Spain hail broad prospects for cooperation many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday received the credentials of Cristina Latorre Sancho, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The head of state expressed his condolences once again regarding the numerous casualties and destruction caused by the severe floods in the Valencia region, mentioning that he had sent a letter to Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, in this regard.The ambassador expressed gratitude to the head of state for the condolences and the letter.She commended Azerbaijan's hosting and presidency of COP29 and its determination to contribute to the fight against climate change, expressing confidence that the event would be successfully held in Azerbaijan.Cristina Latorre Sancho stated that the President of the Government of Spain highly appreciates the personal initiative of the President of Azerbaijan in organizing COP. The ambassador acknowledged President Ilham Aliyev's efforts in the fight against climate change and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side and personally to the head of state on behalf of the Government of Spain for organizing such an important event as COP29.President Ilham Aliyev noted that despite having less than a year to prepare for COP29, the Azerbaijani side is making significant efforts to ensure that all arrangements are organized at a high level.The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the participation of the President of the Government of Spain in COP29, emphasizing that this would mark the first visit to Azerbaijan at the level of the President of the Government from Spain.The sides expressed optimism that the meetings to be held during the visit would provide a new impetus for the development of bilateral relations.Describing Azerbaijan as a fascinating country and Baku as a beautiful city, the ambassador conveyed her positive impression of the country.The meeting highlighted the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain across various domains, particularly the establishment of a working group involving relevant government authorities. They noted the broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, tourism, energy, and other areas, emphasizing that the Middle Corridor presents favorable opportunities for developing connections between Spanish companies and regional countries.During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

