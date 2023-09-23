Azerbaijan spares no effort to promote international solidarity and multilateralism, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In its national capacity and as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security and global Sustainable Development Agenda, and spares no effort to promote international solidarity and multilateralism,” said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been at the forefront, putting forward several global initiatives to fight this challenge.

“International cooperation and political engagement require involvement of different stakeholders, including women and youth. Azerbaijan made this a key focus point of its NAM Chairmanship through the foundation of the NAM Youth Organization with a permanent secretariat in Baku under the Shusha Accord and initiation of the establishment of the NAM Women Platform. Azerbaijan also spearheaded the foundation of the NAM Parliamentary Network,” he added.

News.Az