Azerbaijan startesd measuring wind potential in the relevant area in the sea - PHOTO

Work on starting measurements in the designated areas by the direction of action "Researching the potential of offshore wind energy and implementing preparatory measures in the direction of using the potential" provided for in the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026" is about to be completed, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources said.

2 LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) devices were brought to the country by the Finnish company "Vaisala" for measurement and observation in this direction and installed in the specified area. The device is used to determine wind speed and direction at required points up to a distance of 10 km using laser beams.According to the information, the LiDAR device will measure the wind speed at heights of 75 m, 150 m, and 225 m by creating a virtual measurement-observation pole at different points.Theoretical and practical training on "Study of LiDAR devices" was held by the mentioned company.

