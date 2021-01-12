Azerbaijan starts repairing small HPPs in liberated Sugovushan village (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Azerenerji OJSC has started overhaul and restoration work at the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 7.8 megawatts, which are located in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the Armenian occupation, spare parts for small power plants with a capacity of 4.8 and 3 megawatts were dismantled, and what couldn’t be removed was destroyed, the company said in a statement.

“At the same time, the stations were badly damaged during the hostilities for the liberation of territories from the occupation. Therefore, the machine rooms, the building of the control center are being repaired, the boards, equipment, voltage and current transformers of the substation at the small Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 HPPs are also being repaired or replaced with new ones,” the statement noted.

“The work is scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Upon completion of the work, electricity will be supplied primarily to the surrounding areas, including the Sugovushan settlement, Talysh village, and then to other directions through the newly created power transmission lines of the distribution grid,” it added.

