Azerbaijan starts supportive measures for employment of Agalı residents

Under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State Employment Agency has started the implementation of the planned measures for organizing self-employment of the Agali residents relocated to the village and providing them with work, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

30 residents of the village were involved in the self-employment program by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), the Agrarian Services Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Zangilan District Executive Power. Business training which informed participants about entrepreneurial activities and relevant support mechanisms was also organized.

Those persons were supplied with the equipment in auto service, construction, home appliance repairman, tailor, hairdresser, beauty salon, flour products production, trade, etc., within the framework of the self-employment program. At the initial stage, 3 citizens in Agalı village were provided with assets. Other citizens will also be given assets under the program in the coming months.

