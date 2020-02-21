Azerbaijan State Security Service issues statement on special op in Neftchala district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has issued a statement regarding the special operation in Neftchala district, Trend reports Feb. 21 referring to the Public

Comprehensive investigative measures continue based on the information on illegal actions by officials of Azerbaijani local executive authorities that damage the rights of citizens, the state’s interests protected by laws and cast a shadow on the activities of state bodies, according to the report.

Comprehensive investigative measures have been launched in continuation of these measures on the basis of information about the numerous criminal acts by officials of the Neftchala District Executive Power, who, deliberately abusing their official powers, contrary to the interests of the state service, caused enormous damage to the rights of citizens and the interests of society and the state protected by laws.

