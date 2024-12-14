Azerbaijan still faces disinformation policy: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the end of the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan still faces disinformation policy, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the panel meeting on "AI and Strategic Development: A Vision for Azerbaijan`s Future” organized as part of Stratcom Summit '24 in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing local media. “The fake news disseminated by Western and Armenian media, particularly regarding the Second Karabakh War, anti-terror operations, and COP29, exemplifies the disinformation policy regularly applied against our country, and this trend continues to persist,” the presidential aide said.Stating that Azerbaijan uses artificial intelligence to combat disinformation, Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized that despite the end of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan still faces disinformation policy. “Azerbaijan also raises this issue during negotiations with the Armenian side,” Hajiyev noted.Discussing Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, Hajiyev underscored their development on both bilateral and multifaceted levels within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. He also emphasized the cooperation between the two countries in artificial intelligence.

News.Az