Azerbaijan submits all materials on Armenian vandalism to European Court

All materials related to the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis have been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, said on Monday.

He was speaking at a conference on “Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Asgarov noted that Azerbaijan defends its just position in international courts.

“Since 2005, Azerbaijan has been submitting the relevant materials on Armenian vandalism to the European Court. For the first time in history, the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia was mentioned, and this decision was approved in 2005,” he said.

The deputy chairman of the Supreme Court emphasized that in January 2021, Azerbaijan filed a major interstate complaint to the European Court of Human Rights.

“The complaint, of course, thoroughly reflected the acts constituting the war crimes committed by Armenia. I am sure that the European Court will make a fair decision and compensation will be determined for Armenia to restore the violated rights of the people of Azerbaijan,” Asgarov added.

