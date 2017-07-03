Azerbaijan submits data on June’s oil output to OPEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

In June Azerbaijan produced 738,700 b/d of crude oil and 55,000 b/d of condensate.

In accordance with the Vienna agreement reached by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azerbaijan has submitted the data on oil output for June to the Joint Technical Commission of the Joint Monitoring Committee.

According to Energy Ministry, in June Azerbaijan produced 738,700 b/d of crude oil and 55,000 b/d of condensate, exported 624,100 b/d of crude oil, 55,000 b/d of condensate and 21,400 b/d of oil products.



Within the agreement to cut the output by 558,000 barrels a day, Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligation to cut output by 35,000 barrels a day. Azerbaijan produced 793,900 barrels of oil per day in January, 776,400 barrels in February, 733,300 barrels in March, 781,100 barrels in April and 785,300 barrels in May.

News.Az

News.Az