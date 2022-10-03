Azerbaijan successfully prevented numerous cyber attacks during Patriotic War: MEDIA executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Numerous cyber attacks carried out on Azerbaijan’s information resources during the Patriotic War have been successfully prevented, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Global Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Security Summit in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov said that ICT is being integrated into people’s lives more and more every day, facilitating interaction in various areas.

“At the same time, ‘virtual reality’ projects onto the virtual world the negative elements that exist in real life: fraud, crime, violence, and creates threats such as spam, viruses, data interception, blackmail, cybercrime, cyberterrorism, which can be minimized by the concerted efforts of the whole world,” he said.

Ismayilov noted that the great victory Azerbaijan achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev uplifted media outlets in their activities.

The MEDIA executive director noted that there are no boundaries and restrictions in cyberspace, cyber attacks can occur anywhere and cause great damage in a short period of time.

“Therefore, increasing the reliability and security in ICT applications is becoming one of the most urgent problems for the world community. When considering the problems of ensuring international information security, it is necessary to proceed from the presence of three types of threats - military-political, criminal and terrorist nature that is interconnected with each other. ICT can be used not only by offenders, criminal groups, terrorist and extremist organizations but even by states for political, economic, and military purposes. In this way, they pose security threats at the national, regional and global levels by carrying out covert aggression,” Ismayilov added.





News.Az