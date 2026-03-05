Azerbaijan summons Iranian ambassador over Nakhchivan drone attack
- 05 Mar 2026 12:55
- 05 Mar 2026 12:58
- 1051100
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-summons-iranian-ambassador-over-nakhchivan-drone-attack Copied
Source: AZERTAC
Iranian Ambassador to Baku Mojtaba Damirchilou has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry over Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Thursday.
According to the ministry, Azerbaijan will convey a strong protest to the Iranian side and deliver a formal note of protest regarding the incident, News.Az reports.