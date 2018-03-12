Azerbaijan summons US ambassador, hands note of protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador to the country Robert Cekuta in connection with the US visit of Bako Sahakyan, who calls himself the “president” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the event promoting the fictitious regime in the US Congress, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told APA.

Hajiyev said that Ambassador Cekuta received a note of protest, sent by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the U.S. Department of State.

The note says that obtaining a visa on the Armenian passport and entering the US on the basis of unreliable information provided by Bako Sahakyan, a resident of the city of Khankendi of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, permission to carry out activities that propagate the fictitious separatist regime in relevant US institutions and are aimed at the collection of finance in the US in support of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, are contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the relevant resolutions of the Security Council UN, bilateral documents signed between Azerbaijan and the United States, and the US official position.

The note also says that the United States should comply with the commitments on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and prevent actions against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the United States.

"While the United States and Azerbaijan have partnership relations in other areas, this surprising step by the United States is viewed as a change in the US position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and is biased. While special US sanctions are applied to other separatist regimes in the post-Soviet space, it is a manifestation of double standards that allows the representatives of the so-called regime created by the bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan to enter the United States," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the United States should try to fulfill the requirements of UN Security Council's resolutions and, in this regard, promote the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

"On the one hand, the United States calls for a negotiated settlement of the conflict, on the other hand, promoting the so-called regime, and ignoring the illegal actions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan it creates serious questions about the impartiality and objectivity of the United States," the spokesman said.

"This step seriously damages the negotiation process, serves to increase tension in the region and seriously harms the efforts to ensure lasting peace and security," he noted.

The spokesman added that such a move undermines the attitude to the United States among the Azerbaijani people and its public opinion.

"Responding to US behavior, the Republic of Azerbaijan will act on the principle of reciprocity in relations with the United States," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az

